Review: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Bristol Hippodrome

Local agricultural solicitor struck off for dishonesty
A prominent agricultural lawyer linked to a lending scandal that left scores of farmers destitute b...
East Mendip Green Party pays residents to switch off nuclear energy giant EDF
The East Mendip Green Party (EMGP) have launched their ’Switch EDF off’ campaign which will pay peo...
Green Party announce their challenger for Jacob Rees-Mogg's North East Somerset seat
As speculation hots up over whether the government will call a snap General Election, the Green Part...
Young Farmers drop their overalls for charity calendar
The Severn Group Young Farmers Club have produced a naked calendar to raise money for their 2017 You...
Nativities around the valley
Across the valley schools held their Nativity ahead of the Christmas holidays. See the gallery of im...
Chew Valley Cats take an away win against Bath Ladies II

The first game for five weeks for the Cats and with Bath having played last weekend the visitors lacked the fluency they have shown with a run of games under their belt. With strength and conditioning coach Ben Worle in attendance, Tuesday’s session in the gym looks to be interesting and a must attend for the whole squad.

Chew Valley RFC win over Wells
Chew Valley picked up a full five points from this Mendip derby in a game that kept the sizeable cro...
Chew Valley RFC Twos Wellie Wells
Chew Valley II’s first game of the year was away against Wells II. The conditions were better suited...
Tae Kwon Do for all
Tae Kwon Do (TKD), Korean style kick boxing, is a martial art form suitable for all ages that offers...
Local athlete takes part in Obstacle Course Racing World Championship
Former Chew Valley school pupil, Nathan Mabbs-Godfrey, is over the moon after completing his latest ...
Success for local horse owners at Wincanton Races
The horse racing calendar has now changed from the flat to chasing on turf. The closest course to t...