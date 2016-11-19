Review: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Bristol Hippodrome

Digital EditionCVFT Photography Competition
Local agricultural solicitor struck off for dishonesty
A prominent agricultural lawyer linked to a lending scandal that left scores of farmers destitute b...
Flood warning issued for Winford Brook
The Environment Agency have issued a flood warning for Winford Brook.

The warning state...

CVFT Photography Competition masterclass series
Chew Valley Forest Twinning (CVFT) inconjunction with the Chew Valley & Wrington Vale Gazette have l...
Virgin Care wins £700 million contract to provide health and care services in B&NES.
Virgin Care will be providing the community health and care services in Bath and North East Somerset...
Local primary schools close for flooding
Chew Magna Primary School and Chew Stoke has closed due to the flooding, whilst Winford Primary Sch...
Chew Valley RFC suffer their first defeat of the season
Two sides intent on playing expansive rugby made for an entertaining spectacle throughout when Chew ...
Local sailor's success at European Championships
Chew Valley’s own Steve Smith has been competing at the Laser Masters European Championships in Hvar...
Chew Valley 1st XV lose out to Keynsham in the Western Counties North rugby league
In a game not helped by sticky underfoot conditions and persistent drizzle Keynsham had the outstand...
Chew Valley 1st XV defeat Yatton in Western Counties North
With three enforced changes due to injury and unavailablilty Chew Valley gave a debut to second row ...
Chew Valley Cats take no prisoners with point heavy win against Aretians
On a bright but bitterly cold windy day at Little Stoke, Aretians Ladies came up against visitors wi...