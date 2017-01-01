Review: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Bristol Hippodrome

Digital EditionCVFT Photography Competition
Local agricultural solicitor struck off for dishonesty
A prominent agricultural lawyer linked to a lending scandal that left scores of farmers destitute b...
Green Party announce their challenger for Jacob Rees-Mogg's North East Somerset seat
As speculation hots up over whether the government will call a snap General Election, the Green Part...
Nativities around the valley
Across the valley schools held their Nativity ahead of the Christmas holidays. See the gallery of im...
Young Farmers drop their overalls for charity calendar
The Severn Group Young Farmers Club have produced a naked calendar to raise money for their 2017 You...
Lifetime Achievement Award for Compton Dando doctor
The British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA) has awarded their prestigious Lifetime Achievement ...
Chew Valley picked up a full five points from this Mendip derby in a game that kept the sizeable crowd in good spirits after 3 weeks without rugby.

Chew Valley picked up a full five points from this Mendip derby in a game that kept the sizeable cro...
Tae Kwon Do (TKD), Korean style kick boxing, is a martial art form suitable for all ages that offers...
Former Chew Valley school pupil, Nathan Mabbs-Godfrey, is over the moon after completing his latest ...
The horse racing calendar has now changed from the flat to chasing on turf. The closest course to t...